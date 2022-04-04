Starr Watson



Starr Watson, 77 of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home with family after a brief battle with cancer. Starr was born on April 26, 1944 in Peabody, MA to the late Michael and Mary Werenko.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Watson of Fredericksburg; children Sara Cooper (Kevin Cooper) of King George, VA, Todd Watson (Heather), grandson Luke Watson of Vienna, VA, Timothy Watson (Amanda) of Sterling, VA, Brian Watson of Savannah, GA and her brother Demitri Werenko (Olga) of Leveland, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Werenko of Peabody, MA. and her brother, Donald Werenko (Sandy) of Chiefland, FL.



Starr was an avid reader and knitter. She loved to knit caps and scarves for family and friends. She also sent many caps and scarves to children at the St. Joseph's Indian Orphanage in SD as well as children at Stafford Junction in Fredericksburg. She was an active member of Hull's Memorial Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She was an avid fan of southern gospel music and attended many gospel music concerts over the years. Starr and Paul loved to travel and were privileged to visit the Holy Land, follow the footsteps of Moses in Egypt, the footsteps of Paul in Turkey and Greece and to go on an African safari.



A memorial service will be held at Hull's Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, Fredericksburg at 1 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made in her memory to Mary Washington Hospice, which does a wonderful service caring for patients at the end of life or Stafford Junction.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 4, 2022.