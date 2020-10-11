Stephanie Perkins
Stephanie Tefft Clark Perkins, 57, of King George County, passed away at her home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Stephanie was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family and others before herself and was always eager to help anyone in need. She was a great soccer mom and always had snacks for everyone. She was renowned for her hamburger soup at soccer and football games. Stephanie made many friends and acquaintances while working at building 1470 Sandwich Shop on base at Dahlgren, and the brownies she made were legendary and delicious.
Stephanie is survived by her husband of 28 years, John W. Perkins, children; Jacob W. Perkins and Maddison T. Perkins, parents; Lawrence C. Clark and Helene D. Clark, siblings; Jennifer Clark Williams and Lawrence T. "Todd" Clark, and a niece; Sydney Williams.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to: St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate
. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.