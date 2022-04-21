Menu
Stephen Ray Roop
Stephen Ray Roop

Stephen Ray Roop, 72, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He loved his family gatherings, deer hunting, fishing, his many bike trips riding his Harley, and his friends who he called family. He worked in auto body repair for over 30 years before retiring from Dudley Martin Chevrolet.

He is survived by his children, Chad Roop (Angela), Sean Roop (Julia), and Dale Roop Sr. (Amanda); grandchildren Stephen (Abby), Autumn, Alanna, Dale Jr., August, Logan, Mary, Regan, Zachary, and Easton; great-grandchild Zoe; father Keith Roop; siblings Stanley Roop (Deborah), Cheryl (Jim), and Michael (Connie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yong Roop; and his mother Edna Roop.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, with Pastor Tony Wudski officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in memory of Stephen.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 21, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.