Stuart Jones



Stuart Rucker Jones peacefully departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born July 6, 1938, in Louisa, VA. Stuart was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Ella Mae Keaton Jones; his parents Dawson C. Jones and Lottie Hall Jones; brothers Garland R. Jones and Douglas C. Jones; sister Gloria F. Jones and grandson Jordan M. Jones.



He is survived by his brother Carlyle B. Jones (Crystal) of Orange; his two sons Michael S. Jones (Elizabeth) of Orange and Guy A. Jones (Cindy) of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Jones and Carlee O'Garro of Spotsylvania, Shelby Jones, and Holly Jones of Orange; Kristopher Jones, Dexter Jones, and Whitney Jones of Richmond; and four great grandchildren, Tucker, Savannah, Ryatt, and Coraline; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Stuart and Ella owned and operated E.M. Jones Trucking for over fifty years, before retiring in 2009. He loved the trucking business and always said he was so lucky to do what he loved the most. Stuart cherished and loved spending time with his family and friends and spending time with his dog, Cody.



Memorials may be directed to the Orange County Animal Shelter, 11363 Porter Road, Orange, VA 22960.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.