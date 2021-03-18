Stuart Rucker Jones peacefully departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born July 6, 1938, in Louisa, VA. Stuart was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Ella Mae Keaton Jones; his parents Dawson C. Jones and Lottie Hall Jones; brothers Garland R. Jones and Douglas C. Jones; sister Gloria F. Jones and grandson Jordan M. Jones.
He is survived by his brother Carlyle B. Jones (Crystal) of Orange; his two sons Michael S. Jones (Elizabeth) of Orange and Guy A. Jones (Cindy) of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Jones and Carlee O'Garro of Spotsylvania, Shelby Jones, and Holly Jones of Orange; Kristopher Jones, Dexter Jones, and Whitney Jones of Richmond; and four great grandchildren, Tucker, Savannah, Ryatt, and Coraline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stuart and Ella owned and operated E.M. Jones Trucking for over fifty years, before retiring in 2009. He loved the trucking business and always said he was so lucky to do what he loved the most. Stuart cherished and loved spending time with his family and friends and spending time with his dog, Cody.
Memorials may be directed to the Orange County Animal Shelter, 11363 Porter Road, Orange, VA 22960.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
Uncle Stuart was a great influence when I was a child through high school. As a kid, I got the honor for a ride along for an overnight delivery. Uncle Stuart was bigger than life and still brings fond memories of those times. I would like to extend my deepest sympathy and prayers to the Jones family. Hope to see Michael and Guy again. God bless.
Steven Ray Keaton
March 29, 2021
Condolences to Michael, Guy and family. I have some great memories of going to visit Uncle Stuart and Aunt Ella Mae and family. He will be missed.
Doug Keaton
March 29, 2021
I met Stuart when I worked at Stafford Pallet. He was a good Friend and would do anything He could to help you. I will keep the Family in my Thoughts and Prayers. RIP Stuart.
Eric Martin
March 24, 2021
Stuart was a long time friend of my Daddy, Wilson Seay, and our family. My Daddy and Stuart had some good times and shared trucking. My deepest sympathy to your family.
Kelly Seay Sorrell
March 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss ! I loved it when he came in to Standard Parts , He was always smiling and laughing tell jokes . He will be missed !
RC Stephens
March 20, 2021
Mike and family so sorry for your loss.Stuart was a great person he will be missed
Willie Carmichael
March 18, 2021
My dad and mom love your family for your . Call if u want some time 803-984-3903
Tommie Trainham Ashe
March 18, 2021
He was one of a kind and will be very missed, Prayers to you, Michael and Guy
Rick and Debbie
March 18, 2021
Michael, thoughts and prayers for the family. Your dad led an extraordinary life that influenced his family as well as many around him. Hold on to the good memories and the continued strength that he displayed. May God Bless.