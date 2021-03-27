Menu
Sue Nunnally Bowie
Sue Nunnally Bowie, 80, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home.

She was a retired Elementary School Teacher of 37 years from the Stafford County Schools System where she taught 3rd grade at Grafton Elementary. She found her greatest joy from family, teaching students, walks on the beach or reading books. She was a graduate of James Monroe High School and Presbyterian College.

She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Bowie; son Scott Spratt (Jean); step-daughter Traci Womble (Scott); step-son H.L. Bowie (Carol Bradley); grandchildren David Spratt, Nicholas Spratt, Alexander Spratt, and Curtis Kearns II; and sister Margaret Nunnally Gates (Alvin). She is preceded in death by parents Orvin and Myrtle Nunnally; and sister Carrie Nunnally Darden.

A private graveside service will be held on March 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs. Bowie. She was the most amazing teacher and made every student feel like they were important! Long after she had taught our son, Michael, he always said she was his favorite teacher. She will always be loved in the hearts of her students.
Dorleita Ballard
April 1, 2021
On behalf of the James Monroe Class of 1958, we extend our deepest condolences to Sue's family. She was always a model student and became a model teacher. Tom and Lynda Garnett
Tom Garnett
March 31, 2021
She was my teacher in 3rd grade and I adored her. So sorry for the families loss
Melissa Clements
March 27, 2021
She was the sweetest women. Always a smile on her face. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lisa fuller
March 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Mrs Bowie was the sweetest women I´ve known. You will be truly miss!!!
April McCullen
March 27, 2021
My most sincere condolences having been friends for so many years.
William "Sonny" Akin
March 27, 2021
