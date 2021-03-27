Sue Nunnally Bowie
Sue Nunnally Bowie, 80, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home.
She was a retired Elementary School Teacher of 37 years from the Stafford County Schools System where she taught 3rd grade at Grafton Elementary. She found her greatest joy from family, teaching students, walks on the beach or reading books. She was a graduate of James Monroe High School and Presbyterian College.
She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Bowie; son Scott Spratt (Jean); step-daughter Traci Womble (Scott); step-son H.L. Bowie (Carol Bradley); grandchildren David Spratt, Nicholas Spratt, Alexander Spratt, and Curtis Kearns II; and sister Margaret Nunnally Gates (Alvin). She is preceded in death by parents Orvin and Myrtle Nunnally; and sister Carrie Nunnally Darden.
A private graveside service will be held on March 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2021.