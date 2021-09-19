Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Hollandsworth
Sue Hollandsworth

Susan Dicken Hollandsworth, 80, of Bowling Green died Wed., Sept. 15, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Ohio, she was a member of Bowling Green Baptist Church. Sue volunteered for many organizations, including Glory Outreach, hospitals and libraries. Sue loved people and especially her family. Survivors include her husband, William E. Hollandsworth; her two sons, William R. Hollandsworth and Gregory A. Hollandsworth and his wife, Dana; and a sister, Cindy Meyer. A memorial service will be held 11 am Fri. Sept. 24, 2021 at Bowling Green Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church, P. O. Box 543, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. Condolences may be made at www.storkefunerlahome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bowling Green Baptist Church
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.