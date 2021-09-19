Sue Hollandsworth
Susan Dicken Hollandsworth, 80, of Bowling Green died Wed., Sept. 15, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Ohio, she was a member of Bowling Green Baptist Church. Sue volunteered for many organizations, including Glory Outreach, hospitals and libraries. Sue loved people and especially her family. Survivors include her husband, William E. Hollandsworth; her two sons, William R. Hollandsworth and Gregory A. Hollandsworth and his wife, Dana; and a sister, Cindy Meyer. A memorial service will be held 11 am Fri. Sept. 24, 2021 at Bowling Green Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church, P. O. Box 543, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. Condolences may be made at www.storkefunerlahome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 19, 2021.