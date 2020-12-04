Menu
Susan Cann Thorisson
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
Susan Cann Thorisson

Susan Cann Thorisson, 51 of Stafford passed on November 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 13, 1969 in South Laguna, California to David Evans and Ida Lee Brewer Cann.

Susan is survived by her husband, Thorir; son, Michael Thorisson; daughter, Shelby Thorisson; granddaughter, Roselynn Thorisson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Summit Presbyterian Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to the immediate family. The service may be observed online at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/SummitPresbyterianChurch/videos/

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to the Stafford County Animal Shelter or to any organization of choice centered around caring and protecting animals.

Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
