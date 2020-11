Susan Elizabeth StupSusan Elizabeth Stup, 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home.She was a pleasure and a treasure to her parents, Russell and Marjorie Stup.Susan graduated from Falls Church High School in Fairfax County. Her adult working years were as a dietary aide in nursing homes. She was an excellent employee and always willing to go the extra step. She was kind, gentle and humble. Susan was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church.Susan had three brothers, Brian (Debbie) of Orange County, Jeff (Amy) of Inwood, WV, Pete (Kara) of Richmond; several nieces and nephews Julie, Brian Jr., Lissa, Aaron, Joey, Maddie and Michael; five great-nieces and nephews Ava, Eli, Alic, Tatum and Amelia. Susan was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; two uncles Bill Rose and Ron Stup; and great-niece Reagan.A special thank you to Mary Washington Health Care Hospice - Carole, Danielle, Ashley and all others. Special thanks to her health care aide, Wendy H.A mass will be held at noon on Friday, November 27 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer (brain cancer research).You can view the livestream service at www.bit.ly/StJudeYoutube.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com