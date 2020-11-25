Susan Elizabeth Stup
Susan Elizabeth Stup, 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home.
She was a pleasure and a treasure to her parents, Russell and Marjorie Stup.
Susan graduated from Falls Church High School in Fairfax County. Her adult working years were as a dietary aide in nursing homes. She was an excellent employee and always willing to go the extra step. She was kind, gentle and humble. Susan was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Susan had three brothers, Brian (Debbie) of Orange County, Jeff (Amy) of Inwood, WV, Pete (Kara) of Richmond; several nieces and nephews Julie, Brian Jr., Lissa, Aaron, Joey, Maddie and Michael; five great-nieces and nephews Ava, Eli, Alic, Tatum and Amelia. Susan was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; two uncles Bill Rose and Ron Stup; and great-niece Reagan.
A special thank you to Mary Washington Health Care Hospice - Carole, Danielle, Ashley and all others. Special thanks to her health care aide, Wendy H.
A mass will be held at noon on Friday, November 27 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer (brain cancer research).
You can view the livestream service at www.bit.ly/StJudeYoutube.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.