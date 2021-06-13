Menu
Susan Freesland
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Susan Freesland

Susan Darlene Freesland 76 a loving Army house wife of Settlers Landing, Stafford, VA passed on 8 June 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Hershey, PA on 17 Dec 1944 t0 Rex E. Wright and Madeline A. Richards the third of four childern. Survived by husband of 53 years CW4 Richard P. Freesland retired Army pilot, son Richard P. Freesland Jr and family of Reston, VA, daughter Kimberly S. Vlossak and family of Reston, VA and granddaughter Kailani M. Freesland. A private grave side burial will be conducted at the Quantico National Cemetery on 16 June 2021.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Graveside service
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eric and Kim Espinosa
June 13, 2021
Her spirit is cherished, I ask God's comfort surround you all your days. Rich I especially pray that you are surrounded by attending angels. Love you, Doris Ann
Doris Ann Hare
Family
June 12, 2021
