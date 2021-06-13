Susan Freesland



Susan Darlene Freesland 76 a loving Army house wife of Settlers Landing, Stafford, VA passed on 8 June 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Hershey, PA on 17 Dec 1944 t0 Rex E. Wright and Madeline A. Richards the third of four childern. Survived by husband of 53 years CW4 Richard P. Freesland retired Army pilot, son Richard P. Freesland Jr and family of Reston, VA, daughter Kimberly S. Vlossak and family of Reston, VA and granddaughter Kailani M. Freesland. A private grave side burial will be conducted at the Quantico National Cemetery on 16 June 2021.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.