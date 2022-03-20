Susan Ledbetter



Susan Balee` Seay Ledbetter died peacefully at her home in Forsyth County Georgia on March 16, 2022, age 74.



An Army brat, Susan and her parents Thomas Benton Seay and Beverly Gabbert, left their family home in Louisville, KY to follow Col. Seay's assignments from Texas to a number of east coast states and finally to Germany. She graduated from Mary Washington College with a BA in dramatic arts and speech and minors in English and the classics. She particularly enjoyed set and costume design and that led her to a hobby in later life of studio arts.



Upon graduation, Susan was employed by the Evening Star Broadcasting Company (WMAL Radio &TV) in Washington, DC, in news and public affairs where she became the producer of Channel 7's television "Noon News". Headed to the control room one day, looking at her clipboard and stopwatch, she found herself on the floor when the swinging studio door hit her and she looked up into the very blue eyes of a most apologetic Roy Rodgers. She had the pleasure of meeting many celebrities and working with in-house reporter, Charlie Gibson (GMA). She also produced remotes for local network pools such as Metro Groundbreaking and the Holton Inauguration. After WMAL, Susan was part of a troika film crew of the Republican Congressional Committee and had the unusual distinction of being one of a handful of women in DC at the time who were shooting sound-on-film; she worked with the SST camera, initially used by the astronauts. She also did on-camera interviews with Republican members of the House, and helped write and film campaign spots and documentaries produced for home state constituents. Her favorite cameos were private interviews with Walter Cronkite, Lee Iacocca, and Gerald Ford. She was a member of the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists and enjoyed meeting people like David Brinkley, Willard Scott, Dan Rather and Connie Chung at her local chapter meetings.



Later moving to Fredericksburg, and unable to use her AFTRA membership locally, Susan worked in secretarial/bookkeeping positions in law firms and eventually in management of multi-family apartments, supervising properties from just north of Philadelphia to Charleston, SC. She had taken paralegal courses and was a licensed real estate agent. In 1982 she married William H. Ledbetter, Jr. and they enjoyed traveling frequently in the US, the Caribbean and in several countries abroad. State-side, they only missed Arkansas, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Utah. Road trips were their favorites.



Upon retirement, Susan enjoyed working with various ministries in Spotsylvania's Episcopal Church of the Messiah, including public relations writing and editing and occasional hymn composition. She and her husband hosted study group dinners at their home. She served as chapter president of the Order of the Daughters of the Kings, a secular order with vows of prayer and service. She had been a member of Noah's Ark in DC, served on the national board of the National Association of Legal Secretaries and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Fredericksburg. She loved to read and research her Seay family genealogy back to her 1700 French Huguenot namesake, Countess Suzanne Balee`; she also traced her husband's family back to the 1500's in England. But nothing brought her more joy than her marriage of 38 years to her husband, William H. Ledbetter. Her heart beat to his soul.



Susan was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her son, Glenn S. Graham (Susan) of Forsyth, GA, stepdaughters Kimberly R. Comerford (James) of Fredericksburg and Jennifer A. Springsteen (Joseph) of Portland, OR as well as grandchildren Gretchen, Adeline and Natalie Comerford, Erin Mann (Zephyr), Charlotte Springsteen and Benton and Hudson Graham.



Funeral arrangements are private.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.