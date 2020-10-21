Susie C. Quash



Susie C. Quash, 92, of Caroline County, VA, entered eternal rest on October 10, 2020 in Dawn, VA.



Mrs. Quash is survived by her loving son, Russell Quash, Jr.; 3 granddaughters, Ciera (Andre), Asiah and Alexis; 3 great-grandchildren, Eiden (aka Granny's boy), Riley and Micah.



A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.