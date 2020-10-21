Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susie C. Quash
DIED
October 10, 2020
Susie C. Quash

Susie C. Quash, 92, of Caroline County, VA, entered eternal rest on October 10, 2020 in Dawn, VA.

Mrs. Quash is survived by her loving son, Russell Quash, Jr.; 3 granddaughters, Ciera (Andre), Asiah and Alexis; 3 great-grandchildren, Eiden (aka Granny's boy), Riley and Micah.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
Dear Russell and family,
Thinking of you and wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy.
Patrice Anderson
Friend
October 20, 2020
We're going to miss cousin Sue smile and everything else about her. She always made us laugh when she said "I'm looking for a young man". The love she shared will stay deep in our hearts. "Death ends a life, not a relationship"-Mitch Albom - so Russell we will always be here for you.
Linwood & Dee Elliott
Family
October 19, 2020
Cuz, our deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family. Your mother was a beautiful person. You are all in our thoughts, hearts, and prayers.
James and Bridgette Greene
Family
October 19, 2020
Russell and family, you have my deepest condolences for the loss. Ms. Susie was such a beautiful person, inside and out. She will truly be missed in this community. I have always admired her as one of, if not the first black female in this area to own and operate her own business/beauty salon. She was quite an inspiration to me and I will especially miss her from coming to my salon where she was affectionately known as one of my "Dawn Queens". Rest in peace Ms. Susie Q.

Tracye Roberson
TRACYE ROBERSON
Friend
October 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Julie M. Gordon
Friend
October 19, 2020
I loved my aunt so much. She made me smile so much.
Portia Richardson
Family
October 19, 2020
I am still in shock at the news. Russell, please know that I will continue to pray for you during this process. Let me know if there is anything I can do.
Liletha Davidson
Friend
October 19, 2020
Correction to the Summer Jackson entry it should say Susie Jackson.
Susie Jackson
Friend
October 16, 2020
Mrs. Susie will be missed. I was sadden when I heard of her passing. I remember her very well because she was my mom's friend. My mother, Catherine Jackson said this is where she got my name from. I guess she like her name and Mrs. Susie was her friend. The community will miss her cooking for sure. To the Quash family I will keep you in my prayers and just know that God has welcome his angel home. She is back with her husband they were a cute couple to see out and about. The Jackson family.
Summer Jackson
Friend
October 15, 2020
My heart is broken. Will miss the night chats.
Love you. Cousin.
Lucy Johns
October 13, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eveline (Pudding) Harris Terrell
Friend
October 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
CATHY HARRIS
Friend
October 12, 2020