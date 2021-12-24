Sylvia Brown



Ms. Sylvia Brown, 79, of Fredericksburg departed this life on January 16, 2021. She graduated from Stafford High School. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Lois Grigsby of Fredericksburg and her loving dog CiCi.



Those left to cherish her memory include her son Bryan Palmer (Linda) of Fredericksburg and her sister Joyce Bellows (Bruce) of Tucson, Arizona.



Sylvia will be forever cherished and remembered by all of those that knew her.



At Sylvia's request there will be no public memorial service. The family will hold a private ceremony in her honor.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 24, 2021.