Ms. Sylvia Brown, 79, of Fredericksburg departed this life on January 16, 2021. She graduated from Stafford High School. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Lois Grigsby of Fredericksburg and her loving dog CiCi.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son Bryan Palmer (Linda) of Fredericksburg and her sister Joyce Bellows (Bruce) of Tucson, Arizona.
Sylvia will be forever cherished and remembered by all of those that knew her.
At Sylvia's request there will be no public memorial service. The family will hold a private ceremony in her honor.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bryan, I worked with your Mom at Quantico, and we were friends for quite a few years. She brought you to our home when you were just a toddler, and I visited her (and you) when you lived in an apartment near Washington Avenue. I also remember your grandmother Lois. The last time I saw your Mom we ran into each other at Precious Pup. Please know that I am very sorry for your loss and hope you had a blessed Christmas season.
Virginia Torrice
Friend
December 27, 2021
Bryan I am
So sorry for your lost.
Lorraine Tennison
December 24, 2021
Condolences to the Joyce, Bryan and family. Remember Sylvia foundly!