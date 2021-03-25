Taft A. Coghill, Sr.
Deacon Taft A. Coghill, Sr; 72 transitioned to Heaven from VCU Health, Richmond, VA on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife; LaVerne Bates Coghill; his sons, Alvin (Margaret), Anthony (A'Dan) and Taft, Jr. (Talya) and other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 127 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Caroline High School Stadium, 19155 Rogers Clark Blvd; Milford, VA 22514. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shiloh Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 177, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Full obituary and guestbook will be available at cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
. Livestreaming will be available on C W Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery,
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2021.