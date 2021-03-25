Menu
Deacon Taft A. Coghill Sr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
16476 Richmond Turnpike
Bowling Green, VA
Taft A. Coghill, Sr.

Deacon Taft A. Coghill, Sr; 72 transitioned to Heaven from VCU Health, Richmond, VA on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife; LaVerne Bates Coghill; his sons, Alvin (Margaret), Anthony (A'Dan) and Taft, Jr. (Talya) and other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 127 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Caroline High School Stadium, 19155 Rogers Clark Blvd; Milford, VA 22514. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shiloh Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 177, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Full obituary and guestbook will be available at cwedwardsfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming will be available on C W Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery,
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
127 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Caroline High School Stadium
19155 Rogers Clark Blvd, Milford, VA
Apr
1
Interment
1:00p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God be with you as you go through this difficult time. Keep the faith, for he's resting in peace. I will continue to pray that you will have comfort in knowing God is always there for you.
Deborah Williams
March 27, 2021
Sorry we couldn´t be there but our hearts are with you´ll
Marjorie Sydnor & Family
March 26, 2021
Thanking God for your loved one's life, and thinking of you, LaVerne with sympathy during this difficult time.
Mary Saunders Neal and John
March 26, 2021
RIP Taft, Family, may God bless and keep you during this bereavement. Taft, was a wonderful Friend and colleague during my tenure at the former Southland Corp. Sympathy and prayers. Dea. Jose A. Brown Retired U. S. Secret Service
Jose A. Brown
March 25, 2021
