Tammie Marie Stanley Frye, 59, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away Friday, December 10th, 2021, after battling a long-term illness.
She was born October 14, 1962, in Fredericksburg, VA, the daughter of Mason and Shirley Stanley.
She was a 1980 graduate of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, VA. She was a retired paraeducator for Spotsylvania after 16 years with the school system. Tammie enjoyed her work with her special children and was especially proud of her own children, who were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her father, Mason Stanley; sons, Evan Williams and Joseph Frye; daughter, Tara Frye; brother, Tom (Suzanne) Stanley; sister, Gail (Apolinar) Luna; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Massaponax Baptist Church with Pastor David Hockney presiding. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Massaponax Baptist Church in Tammie's honor.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2021.
Still missing Tammy so hard to not have her here to text everyday. I love her so much n miss our talks.
Jean Reed
Work
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tammie´s passing. She was such a sweet and lovely person. I have wonderful memories of her from high school through our adult lives. We lost touch over the past few years but I know she loved her family fiercely. Sending all of them much sympathy and love. Tammie, fly high girlie.
Mollie Raymond Creasey
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tammie´s passing. Prayers for her family! I cherish the fond memories of times with my childhood/high school friend! Rest peacefully my friend! You touch the life and hearts of so many!
Linda Carr Graninger
December 15, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Tammie's passing. I remember fondly spending time with her and her family when we were children. Much love to all the family.