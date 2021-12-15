Tammie Frye



Tammie Marie Stanley Frye, 59, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away Friday, December 10th, 2021, after battling a long-term illness.



She was born October 14, 1962, in Fredericksburg, VA, the daughter of Mason and Shirley Stanley.



She was a 1980 graduate of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, VA. She was a retired paraeducator for Spotsylvania after 16 years with the school system. Tammie enjoyed her work with her special children and was especially proud of her own children, who were her pride and joy.



Survivors include her father, Mason Stanley; sons, Evan Williams and Joseph Frye; daughter, Tara Frye; brother, Tom (Suzanne) Stanley; sister, Gail (Apolinar) Luna; several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Massaponax Baptist Church with Pastor David Hockney presiding. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Massaponax Baptist Church in Tammie's honor.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2021.