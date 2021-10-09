Menu
Taylor Jesse Clear
Taylor Jesse Clear passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2021, with family and friends by his side. He was the son of the late Edward Clear and Irene Helzer.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Dorothy Rossignol; daughter, Rebecca Clear Dean (Ken); son, Taylor Edward Clear; grandson, Nicholas Anthony Clear; brother, Paul Whittemore (Chris) and family.

All who knew Jesse Clear are invited to a celebration of his life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home. Guest are invited to an informal reception honoring Jesse at his home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda A. Daehnke
October 9, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

October 1, 2021
