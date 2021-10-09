Taylor Jesse Clear



Taylor Jesse Clear passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2021, with family and friends by his side. He was the son of the late Edward Clear and Irene Helzer.



He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Dorothy Rossignol; daughter, Rebecca Clear Dean (Ken); son, Taylor Edward Clear; grandson, Nicholas Anthony Clear; brother, Paul Whittemore (Chris) and family.



All who knew Jesse Clear are invited to a celebration of his life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home. Guest are invited to an informal reception honoring Jesse at his home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Published by The Free Lance - Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2021.