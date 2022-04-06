Ted William Slick
Ted William Slick, retired proprietor of Slick's seafood, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence in Fairview Beach, King George, VA after years of struggling with various illnesses.
He was born on October 27, 1941 in Fredericksburg, VA the son of the late Fred E. and Estelle (Alsop) Slick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Donald Slick; and his stepson Wade Puckett.
Survivors include his sister, Jane C. Pomeroy and husband Arthur of King George, VA; his first wife, Karen "Sissy" Slick of Florida ; Step son Stacy Payne of Florida; his second wife, Susan Puckett of King George, VA ; two nephews, Thomas F. Coghill (Theresa Nagy) of Fredericksburg, VA and T. Troy Coghill (Sarah Perry) and their two children great-niece Ginger Estelle Perry Coghill and great-nephew Lothian Slick Perry Coghill of Fredericksburg, VA; two nieces, Daurné Coghill of Tappahannock, VA and Dawn Slick Ellis of Baltimore, MD and family.
Finally, after months of hospital and rehabilitation facilities, he returned to his home on March 11, 2022 where he was showered with affection by his family, friends and acquaintances. He would comment on "how blessed he was to live the life he did and if given another chance, he would do it pretty much the same." Thanks to all of you for the calls, visits, and great support from the medical professionals that attended to him.
At his request, there will be no formal service. He will be cremated and his ashes will be placed at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.