Teresa Dever



Teresa Elaine Rhody Dever, age 62, formerly of Stafford, VA, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Paiva Rhody; her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Elaine Overton; and her brother, Timothy Rhody. Teresa is survived by her father, James Rhody, Sr. & (Frances Jones) of Virginia; her son, Kevin Overton of Virginia; her daughter, April & (Thomas) O'Saile of Westmoreland, TN; her grandchildren, Katlyn Hix, Sabrina O'Saile, and Thomas O'Saile Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Patricia and Kelsey Pedigo; her sister, Mary Rhody; her brother, James Rhody, Jr.; special friend, Ken Fowler; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.