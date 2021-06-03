Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Teresa Dever
FUNERAL HOME
Woodard Funeral Home
5591 Highway 31E
Westmoreland, TN
Teresa Dever

Teresa Elaine Rhody Dever, age 62, formerly of Stafford, VA, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Paiva Rhody; her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Elaine Overton; and her brother, Timothy Rhody. Teresa is survived by her father, James Rhody, Sr. & (Frances Jones) of Virginia; her son, Kevin Overton of Virginia; her daughter, April & (Thomas) O'Saile of Westmoreland, TN; her grandchildren, Katlyn Hix, Sabrina O'Saile, and Thomas O'Saile Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Patricia and Kelsey Pedigo; her sister, Mary Rhody; her brother, James Rhody, Jr.; special friend, Ken Fowler; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodard Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am sorry for your loss of your mother April my thoughts and prayers go out to and your family
Lucinda Cherry (Cindy)
Friend
June 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
April O'Saile
Family
June 3, 2021
Love you momma
April O'Saile
Family
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results