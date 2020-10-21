Menu
Teresa Reynolds Hicks, 62, of Rappahannock Academy went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 18, 2020. Teresa and her husband Tommy celebrated 24 years of marriage in August and lived in Rappahannock Academy with their daughter, Rachel Jenkins. Teresa worked many years in the finance department with King George County. She enjoyed shopping and crocheting and was an avid reader and coffee lover. Teresa was preceded in death by her three sisters, Regina, Maureen, and Rhonda, her father-in law, Wirt "Junior" Hicks, and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Hicks. Teresa is survived by her husband, Tommy and her daughter/best friend, Rachel (Barry) of Rappahannock Academy; her mom and dad, Leo and Billie Reynolds of Bowling Green; sister Cindy Tignor (Todd) of Milford; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Teresa will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Bowling Green. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA 22427
Oct
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenlawn Cemetery
, Bowling Green, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
