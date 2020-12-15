Menu
Teresa Nicholson
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Teresa Nicholson

Teresa Lynn Nicholson, age 57, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 5, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of the late Eugene Brooks and Linda (Goodell) Brooks.

Survived include her loving husband, David W. Nicholson; three sons, Joshua Nicholson, Jacob Nicholson and wife Kristin, Jonathan Nicholson; one daughter, Jacquelyn Laskiewicz and husband Penn; her mother, Linda Brooks; six grandchildren, Myra Nicholson, Sophia Nicholson, Emma Nicholson, Joseph Nicholson, Braxson Laskiewicz, Luke Nicholson; two brothers, Dale Brooks, Chip Brooks.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford with Pastor Barry Clark officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Service. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
We send our deepest sympathy to this loving family. Teresa was such a nice and caring lady. So sorry for your loss. Roger and Gloria
Gloria Corrington
December 15, 2020
