Teresa Nicholson
Teresa Lynn Nicholson, age 57, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on November 5, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of the late Eugene Brooks and Linda (Goodell) Brooks.
Survived include her loving husband, David W. Nicholson; three sons, Joshua Nicholson, Jacob Nicholson and wife Kristin, Jonathan Nicholson; one daughter, Jacquelyn Laskiewicz and husband Penn; her mother, Linda Brooks; six grandchildren, Myra Nicholson, Sophia Nicholson, Emma Nicholson, Joseph Nicholson, Braxson Laskiewicz, Luke Nicholson; two brothers, Dale Brooks, Chip Brooks.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford with Pastor Barry Clark officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Service. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.