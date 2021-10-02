Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terrence Andrew Eastridge
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Terrence Andrew Eastridge

Terrence (Terry) Andrew Eastridge died peacefully in his home at the age of 87 on September 22, 2021.

Terry is survived by three children, Wendy Eastridge Gloor and husband Jay of Texas, Paul Terrence Eastridge and wife Lily of California, and Kristi Eastridge Reynolds of Virginia; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Gretchen Eastridge Dickinson and Frances Ann Eastridge Majors both of New Mexico.

A service will be held at Rehoboth United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2pm. The streaming of the service may be viewed at www.facebook.com/rehobothumcva. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery beside his mother in the Eastridge plot.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that expressions of sympathy be in the form of a monetary gift to the Perpetual Care Fund, Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015, in memory of our beloved father, Terry.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Rehoboth United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.