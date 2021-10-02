Terrence Andrew Eastridge
Terrence (Terry) Andrew Eastridge died peacefully in his home at the age of 87 on September 22, 2021.
Terry is survived by three children, Wendy Eastridge Gloor and husband Jay of Texas, Paul Terrence Eastridge and wife Lily of California, and Kristi Eastridge Reynolds of Virginia; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Gretchen Eastridge Dickinson and Frances Ann Eastridge Majors both of New Mexico.
A service will be held at Rehoboth United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2pm. The streaming of the service may be viewed at www.facebook.com/rehobothumcva
. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery beside his mother in the Eastridge plot.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that expressions of sympathy be in the form of a monetary gift to the Perpetual Care Fund, Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015, in memory of our beloved father, Terry.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.