Terry Lee Smith of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the age of 75 following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Terry is survived by his wife, Susan Lind Flint (Colonial Beach, VA); his sister-in-law, Barbara Lind Borkowski (Fredericksburg, VA); his first wife, Rita A. Smith (Fredericksburg, VA) and their four children and fourteen grandchildren, Michelle Smith and Niklas Vigener, and their children Mia, Clara, Hans, and Anna (Sudbury, MA); Jeffrey Smith and his wife Sarah, and their children, Olivia and Jackson (Fredericksburg, VA); Ted Smith and his wife Nicole, and their children, Brayden, Chase, Nathan, Max, Adele, and Rosie (Ash, NC); Emily Esposito and her husband Dustin, and their children, Kellen and Julian (Wellesley, MA). Terry is also survived by his sister, Linda Toohey; and brothers, Larry, Frank, Lorris, Daryl, and Jack; as well as, several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Terry was born on October 2, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Mary (Storrs) and Frank Smith. He was raised in Benson Mines, NY. Following his graduation from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1966, Terry served two years in the U.S. Army and then obtained his bachelor's degree in Industrial Management from Clarkson University.
In his early career, Terry held various positions within his professional field of credit management, with his longest tenure occurring at the Newton Falls Paper Mill. Terry's true passion was running his antiques business. It began as a part-time hobby, but grew to be his full-time career, culminating with successfully owning and operating The River Run Antique Mall in Fredericksburg, VA.
Terry was known for his drive and determination. He was energized by engaging with his customers and loved telling jokes and making people laugh. Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service 1621 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. There will be a private family reception following the service.
The family will accept flowers or donations in memoriam made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/make_a_gift.html
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 17, 2022.