Thaddeus Montague Green "Thad"



91 of Beaverdam, VA, died peacefully on September 8, 2021. Born July 30, 1930, in Nokesville, VA, he was the son of Duff McDuff Green and Winifred Hinegardner Green.



He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Scarborough Green and his siblings Duff Green, Allen Green, Mary Green Giunca, and Samuel Green. He is survived by his children Winifred Green Gleason (Mark), Melissa Green Hoar (John), and Duff Green (Louise) from his marriage to Dolores Andrews Kerr; stepchildren Martha Scarborough Travis (Paul) and Lynn Scarborough Alford (Tom); and grandchildren Kate Gleason, Olivia Hoar, Rachel Hoar, Emily Green, Tyler Green, Tory Matos, Josh Alford, Carly Alford, and Will Alford.



Thad spent his youth surrounded by a large extended family at Little Falls Farm in Stafford, VA. He attended the University of Richmond and served in the 97th Army Signal Battalion in Germany during the Korean War.



He was a lifetime, devoted member of the Episcopal Church serving in various capacities at St. George's (Fredericksburg, VA), St. James the Less (Ashland, VA) and Church of Our Saviour (Montpelier, VA). He often said, "Going to church is like going to a cocktail party without the drinks."



He remained a farmer throughout most of his life, while balancing a long, successful career with Quarles Petroleum. He was also a highly skilled auctioneer. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Hanover Club, and he was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.



Thad lived a full life devoted to his family, friends, and church. A memorial service will be held (outdoors) on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. at Church of Our Saviour, 17102 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, VA 23192. Reception following. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of Our Saviour, P.O. Box 11, Montpelier, VA 23192 or the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway (Little Falls Farm), Fredericksburg, VA 22405.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 12, 2021.