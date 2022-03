Thelma T. Thomas90 of Ruther Glen, departed this life September 5, 2021. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Svcs (Ashland) where there will be a public viewing Thursday 4 to 8pm. Funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday September 18, 2021 at the Caroline County Community Ctr. (Milford) online condolences www.owensfuneralservices.com