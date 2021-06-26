Theodora I. Woods
Theodora I. "Teddy" Woods, of Falls Run, Stafford, formally of Farmingville, NY and Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on June 24, 2021.
Teddy was born on April 23, 1937 in the Bronx, the fourth of five daughters of Theodore and Mary (Collins) Muller. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. For many years, Teddy was a secretary to the Administer of St. Vincent's Hospital in New York and later the nursery ward secretary at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. She also recently retired after 15 years as a docent at Belmont Art Museum. A devout Catholic, she was among the first chosen by her pastor and bishop in New York to serve as a Eucharistic Minister, often bringing communion to the sick.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael; four children Kevin (Valarie), Miriam (John), Michael (Kathryn), and Rebecca (Kurt); ten grandchildren Kelsey (Alex), Hannah, Olivia, Ian, Jacob (Olivia), Matthew, Sean, Ryan, Rachel, and Alexander; sisters Joan Monaghan (Francis) and Marilyn Pollak (Frank); and brothers-in-law Bernard (Pat) and James (Mary) Woods. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa Aamland and Elizabeth Seavers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 26, 2021.