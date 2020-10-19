Thomas Allen Starich
Thomas Allen Starich, 65, of Sumerduck passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at VCU Hospital.
Survivors include his three sons, Marcus (Christina) of Stafford, Matthew (Tara) of Culpeper, and Travis of Fauquier; three grandchildren Lillian, Nolan, and Brooks; five sisters; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Starich; brother Frank; and his parents, Frank and Mildred Starich.
A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will be private.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 19, 2020.