Thomas Daniel Bonner
Thomas Daniel Bonner, 96, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home in Fredericksburg, in the presence of his family.
A native of Munhall, PA, he was a Pittsburgh resident for 74 years before moving first to Staunton and then to Fredericksburg. Mr. Bonner served in the U.S. Army's Signal Corps in the China-Burma-India Theater of Operations during WWII, was a metallurgist and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his 11 children, Marylou Anderson (Richard) of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel Bonner (Terry) of Staunton, Thomas Bonner (Susanne Dutton) of Philadelphia, PA, John Bonner (Mary) of Charlotte, NC, Kathleen Chepega (Joseph) of Brambleton, Joseph Bonner (Carlene) of Norman, OK; Joan McCarty (John) of Roswell, GA; Ruth Grosskopf (William) of Fredericksburg, Francis Bonner (Kathleen) of Fredericksburg, Leo Bonner (Connie) of Shenandoah Junction, WV, Anne Bradshaw (Burton) of Fredericksburg; 28 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Katherine Hunter of Munhall, PA; his brother, George Bonner (Leila) of Apalachin, NY; his sister, Helen McGill of Hudson, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Alma Joan Bonner; his parents, Thomas and Katherine; his sisters, Eileen McKinney and Anne Kozora; and granddaughter Amy Elizabeth Bonner.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. A private burial will be held at St. Emma Monastery, Greensburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.