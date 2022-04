Thomas Clements



Thomas Clements, 72, of Stafford County passed away om December 22, 2021 at his home in Stafford. His Survivors include his wife, Lynn Clements; children, Angela Adams and Robert Clements; grandchildren, Lila and Lorraine Adams; siblings, Kenneth and Kevin Clements. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Brent George Adams, Jr. The family will receive friends and family from 2-4 pm on January 8, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service in Stafford.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.