Thomas C. Hickey
Thomas (Tom) Craig Hickey, of Fredericksburg, VA, was born on January 29, 1960 in Laramie, Wyoming to parents James and Peggy Ross Hickey. Tom died on December 5, 2020 at his Fredericksburg home at the age of 60 years. He spent part of his childhood years living in Issaquah, Washington, and later moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where he attended Hermiston Senior High School. In 1978, Tom enlisted in the US Navy, served as an H-53 Helicopter Maintenance Technician and was honorably discharged 1982. He also held a graduate with honors degree in Computer Aided Drafting and Design from ITT Technical Institute; and was an active Journeyman Mechanic from 2001 to 2020 with 602 Steamfitters local union in Maryland. He is survived by his wife: Jeannine M. Nelson, Fredericksburg, VA; son: Cordell William Hickey, Fredericksburg, VA; sister: Sherri Stogner, Hermiston, OR; nephews: Steven Stogner, Keith Hickey, Brandon Hickey, K. Hickey, and Dylan Hickey; nieces: Lynnette and Michele; and sister in-laws: Sandy Hickey and Savannah Nelson. Tom was preceded in death by his father: James Alexander Hickey; mother: Peggy Ross Hickey; brothers: James A. Hickey, Jr., Danny M. Hickey, James "Doug" Hickey; grandparents: John Ross and Estelle Ross Hoopaw.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom Hickey's Memorial Service at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553, on Friday, December 18, 2020, starting at 1:00 pm with gathering of family & friends, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 2:00 pm. Everyone joining MUST wear a mask. Online condolences and fond memories of Tom may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.