Thomas A. Reid, Jr.



Thomas Avery Reid, Jr. departed this life on December 1, 2021, at the age of 90. Full of strength and devoid of illness until the end, he passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his chosen retirement community of Greenspring.



Thomas (Buddy) was born on September 3rd, 1931 to Thomas Avery Reid and Mary Irene Davis in Hoadly, VA. A lifelong resident of the Widewater area, he graduated from Occoquan District High School in 1950 and was a member of their championship football team. His athletic accomplishments including "Most Outstanding Player" were long featured in historic Occoquan's Mill House Museum. After serving in the Navy (and competing on an intra-service football team at numerous bases), he embarked upon a building career filled with artistry in multiple trades. Always creating with his hands and mind, Buddy was an accomplished mason, carpenter and furniture maker, where his work was showcased both commercially and in the building of his homes in Widewater and Colonial Beach. His stonework was featured in walkways, seating areas and fireplaces, and his custom woodworking included wall paneling, bird houses, wishing wells, mantels and a bar. Until his move into his retirement facility in 2018, the voluminous landscaping and property maintenance of his homes was both a passion and (coupled with his swimming at the YMCA) his daily exercise. Buddy was an excellent cook and an invitation to join his crab feast was a sought after community pleasure. He was a member of both the Moose Lodge and the American Legion.



Buddy is survived by his sister, Brenda Murphy (nephew Reid Murphy and niece Claudia Miller), his children Jacqueline Reid (husband Dennis Gromelski), Thomas Reid III (wife Arvette), step-son Alan Wooten (wife Belinda), and grandchildren Zachary Montoya, Jarren and Sovay Reid, and Evan, Cal and Liana Wooten, as well as four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Wandrick, (married in 1962), and his step-daughter Carol Wooten.



Thomas will be interred with military honors in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA on December 28th at 11:00 am. There will be a brief graveside service. He will join his beloved wife, Julie, who reposed in 1994.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2021.