Thurman Williams, Sr
Thurman Williams, Sr. 76, of Stafford, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Thurman is survived by his four children, Thurman Jr, Anita Bailey, Jessica Harris and Andrew Harris; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Sammy Hess; two sisters, Freda Williams, Belva Williams; and a family tree of other relatives.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Thompson Williams.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19th from 2pm - 4pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 20th at 11am, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Stafford Memorial Park.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.