Timothy Lee Conard
Timothy Lee Conard, 43, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born in Woodbridge, VA on September 12, 1978, and was the son of the late Frankie and Barbara Jean (Mullins) Conard.
Tim graduated from Brooke Point High School. He had worked at Marshall's in Bridgewater. He loved fishing and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving is his fiancée Tammy Boyers of Dayton, VA; daughter, Kailee Elizabeth Burns, of Charlottesville, VA; sister, Kristie Conard, of Fredericksburg, VA; and his two dogs, Miko and Bella.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Rev. Bill Curry and Sonny Boyers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service or at the home anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.