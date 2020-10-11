Menu
Timothy F. Waltonen
Timothy F. Waltonen, M.Div., Ph.D.

UPDATE: Due to Covid restrictions, calling hours will be held at the Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service portico, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, from 4:00 to 5:30 on October 17. The funeral home asks that you wear a mask and offer in-person condolences from your car.

The funeral service will be posted to the Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home web site, MullinsThompsonFredericksburg.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
I knew Tim from about the year 2000 to present from his years at UMW and the Campus Christian Community where I was on the Board of Directors. Mostly recently we shared our gym class and the rides to and from our neighborhood. I always enjoyed his company. He was the most gentle person always. My condolences to his wife Jan, also a friend and neighbor, and to his children and grandchildren.
George Beddoe
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Hello to all of my family members in this sad and difficult time, My heart goes out to all of you and he will be missed dearly. The family that he came from was a wonderful addition to humanity and it showed through the life and lives Tim was involved in. My earliest memory of spending time with there family as a child was of nothing but happiness, I remember riding bikes at there home, watching movies, Tim grilling out steak, onions and I believe pineapple on a stick, very good I remember waiting for it to be done. Its funny because my parents tell me that I had a very bad case of strep throat while I was there but all I remember was the fun that I had with his family and my cousin josh and all his cool Star Trek or ji joe toys. I will always remember tim as a man of faith and a son of god and Im sure heaven welcomed him with open arms as he welcomed the ones in this world the same way.
Ralph Jeffrey Kemphaus
October 4, 2020