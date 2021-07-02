Timothy L. Johnson



Timothy L. Johnson, 65, of Fredericksburg, VA, departed this life on June 24, 2021.



He is survived by his children, Fatima Bates, Keesha Bates, Terrell Scott (Teona), Tye Bumbrey and Timmina Lewis (Torrey); 5 siblings; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 2, 2021.