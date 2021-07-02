A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Timothy L. Johnson
Timothy L. Johnson, 65, of Fredericksburg, VA, departed this life on June 24, 2021.
He is survived by his children, Fatima Bates, Keesha Bates, Terrell Scott (Teona), Tye Bumbrey and Timmina Lewis (Torrey); 5 siblings; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 2, 2021.
Jul
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Dear family of Tim, I just learned of his passing today. I've been dropping off a Bible verse and goodie each week. I hope he received them and was encouraged by them. He was my friend. He is in heaven celebrating! I was hoping to see him again. God bless your family.
Susan Foltz
Friend
July 19, 2021
Terrell Scott and family...we are sorry for your loss of your Father and pray the memories and love will see you through this time. Heaven opened the gates and took him home. As said before he is in a much better place. No more pain and suffering. Much Love
Tyron & Brenda Scott
Family
July 5, 2021
To the Johnson family, and his children, may God continue to bless and keep you in His perfect peace. Tomorrow is uncertain, but eternity is forever.
Sean Deane Elliott
Friend
July 5, 2021
My condolences to the family. May he Rest In Peace. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Melissa Barber
Friend
July 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Howard White
School
July 4, 2021
I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of Timothy Johnson and his family. My prayers and thoughts are with you. MyTimothy Rest In Peace. Your Cousin and Family.
Tijuanna Knox
Family
July 3, 2021
To Langston, Barbara and the Johnson Family,
My deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers are with each of you during this bereavement.
May God's grace that's sufficient, grant each of you courage, faith and strength during this difficult times, as well as in the days , weeks and months ahead.
"Cast you cares upon him Jesus, because he cares for each of you."
Deepest sympathy and prayers,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Friend
July 2, 2021
We’re so sorry for your loss family. Continue to Rest in Heaven cuz Timmy until we meet again
Gayle Gregg
Family
July 1, 2021
I remember back in the day when Timmy had a brand new 1985 Mustang GT. I was just out of high school when Me, Timmy and Glen went to the races in Budds Creek ,Md. On the way to the parking lot. Timmy hands me the keys! What! So we get on 234 and there’s a Maxima in front of us..”Take ‘em ..Timmy said..you got the HP’s”! So I dropped it in 3rd gear and left that Maxima in the dust! I think my jaws hurt for a week , I was grinning so much. That’s the kind of uncle he was to me. I’ll always remember that day. And the days we visited him and FaceTimed . And the inside jokes we had about the people at Fredericksburg Health and Rehab..Ray, DJ Mike and Number One Joe! “ Denise go to work?” Rest in peace Timmy.
Bryan Johnson
Family
July 1, 2021
My condolences to my dear friend Keesha and her family during this time of her father’s passing. My heart is breaking for you, Thinking of the family and praying God brings peace during this trying time. Love you KEE!
Christine Livesay
Friend
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers and Love hun.
Brenda Lloyd
Friend
June 30, 2021
My thoughts, prayers and love are with the family. I send my deepest condolences and am so very sorry for your loss.
Dana Swan
Friend
June 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family on their loss and prayers for the comfort of Jesus
Valeriie Johnson Jones
Friend
June 30, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers for your comfort to help you bear the departure of your loved one , Timmy . I remember him from school days , nice person .
Francine Carter
Classmate
June 30, 2021
Our family offers our heartfelt condolences to Timothy Johnson’s family. May Timothy Rest In Peace. We are praying for peace and comfort at this difficult time to you all.
Allandra Davis-Johnson
Acquaintance
June 30, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.