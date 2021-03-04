Timothy Hoyt O'Barr



November 26, 1960 – February 26, 2021



It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Timothy Hoyt O'Barr on February 26, 2021 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. Tim braved a valiant battle to overcome the effects of a massive stroke he suffered in December 2019. Tim was the son of Cullen Rudolph O'Barr and Brenda Gayle Tate. He attended schools in York, SC. He is predeceased in death by his father and grandparents. Survivors include his son Brandon, mother; Brenda Gayle Wood (Dr. Glenn Wood), brothers; Kevin O'Barr, Jonathan O'Barr, sisters; Lisa Wooldridge and Melissa Wood: stepsisters; Lisa Matthes, (Bill) Julie Ross (David), and stepbrother, Dr. Chris Wood (Kathy). He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he cherished.



Tim will be remembered as a devoted son, loving father, and loyal friend. He was happiest when he was soaring through the skies in an airplane, racing in go-cart races, being on the water, or having a beer after work with his buddies. He especially loved being near the ocean and had spent many days of his youth at his grandparents beach home in Garden City, SC. He was a good man who never spoke ill towards anyone; he had a mellow disposition and made many wonderful friendships through his auto repair/auto painting business.



We pray for God's blessings for John Bodalay, his wife Sandy and their girls. John was Tim's flying buddy who came to the hospital twice a day for weeks on end taking time away from work and family to read to Tim, play music for him, read the newspaper and engage him in conversation even though Tim could only nod and give a thumbs up. Thanks also to dear friends whose prayers and compassion were so appreciated. We also wish to thank Tim's friends Bill, Joe, Ryan, Gabe, Carlos, Beth and others for their assistance during the days and weeks after Tim was hospitalized.



A Celebration of Tim's life is scheduled for March 6, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Fredericksburg Country Club. The facility has asked that all who attend wear masks.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 4, 2021.