Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tin Tin Thaw Pe
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Tin Tin Thaw Pe

Tin Tin Thaw Pe (Baby), 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

She was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Tin Tin will be dearly missed.

Tin Tin is survived by her husband, Aung Pe; her son, Saw A. Pe; her daughter, Sanda Pe Nosal; and her grandchildren, Christy Pe, Peyton, and Maddox Garrison.

A funeral was held on December 31, 2021.

The family asks that you pay your respects to Tin Tin's life by donating to Alzheimer's Association.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.