Tin Tin Thaw Pe
Tin Tin Thaw Pe (Baby), 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
She was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Tin Tin will be dearly missed.
Tin Tin is survived by her husband, Aung Pe; her son, Saw A. Pe; her daughter, Sanda Pe Nosal; and her grandchildren, Christy Pe, Peyton, and Maddox Garrison.
A funeral was held on December 31, 2021.
The family asks that you pay your respects to Tin Tin's life by donating to Alzheimer's Association
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 14, 2022.