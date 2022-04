Tin Tin Thaw PeTin Tin Thaw Pe (Baby), 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.She was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Tin Tin will be dearly missed.Tin Tin is survived by her husband, Aung Pe; her son, Saw A. Pe; her daughter, Sanda Pe Nosal; and her grandchildren, Christy Pe, Peyton, and Maddox Garrison.A funeral was held on December 31, 2021.The family asks that you pay your respects to Tin Tin's life by donating to Alzheimer's Association Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com