Tonia Wathen
Tonia Annette "Tiny" Wathen, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Tiny was born on November 22, 1961 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to the late William "Buck" Brooks and to Brenda Brooks Meadows. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Neva Thomas; and two brothers, Troy Brooks and Tony Brooks.
She was a devoted Mawmaw who lived to care for her family.
Surviving along with her mother is her step father, Glen Meadows of Fredericksburg; soul mate for over 25 years, Ed Holloway of Front Royal; son, Jonathan Wathen of Fredericksburg; daughter, Christa Wathen (Brian Schmidt) of Front Royal; two sisters, Wanda Haskins of Dover, Pennsylvania and Sherri Taylor of Spotsylvania, Virginia; four grandchildren, Marcus, Amiyah, Chloe and Alayah all of Front Royal; grand dog, Diamond of Fredericksburg; former husband and father to her children, John "Jackie" Wathen; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Condolences may be sent to the family at maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.