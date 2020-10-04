Menu
Valerie Lynn Hix
Valerie Lynn Hix

Valerie Lynn Hix, 59, of Caroline County passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Hix; children Shane Cox and Ashley Cox; grandchildren Richard Young IV, Colin Cox, and Bryce Cox; siblings Vanessa Bragg, and Kirk Collier; and her mother, Nila Jett Haley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Odis Collier; and her step-dad, Richard L. Haley.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
, Fredericksburg, Virginia
Oct
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
