Valerie Lynn Hix
Valerie Lynn Hix, 59, of Caroline County passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Hix; children Shane Cox and Ashley Cox; grandchildren Richard Young IV, Colin Cox, and Bryce Cox; siblings Vanessa Bragg, and Kirk Collier; and her mother, Nila Jett Haley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Odis Collier; and her step-dad, Richard L. Haley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
