Vickie Brook
Vickie Lynn Brook, 68, of Fredericksburg passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Louisa Health & Rehab Center.
Vickie loved her family & friends above all else and loved taking care of people. She will be missed as an attentive, caring and loving spouse, mother, sibling, friend and co-worker. She loved gardening, movies, television and music. She will be greatly missed by all who came within her proximity.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.