Vickie Brook
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Vickie Brook

Vickie Lynn Brook, 68, of Fredericksburg passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Louisa Health & Rehab Center.

Vickie loved her family & friends above all else and loved taking care of people. She will be missed as an attentive, caring and loving spouse, mother, sibling, friend and co-worker. She loved gardening, movies, television and music. She will be greatly missed by all who came within her proximity.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg
10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will never forget always having to ask Vicki to stop talking during a movie:) My aunt was stubborn but she loved deeply. She was always there to help my mom when i was little & told me I was the daughter she never had. Of course, we grew apart but I truly will miss her.
Krystin
September 17, 2021
