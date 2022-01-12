Victoria E. Jackson
Victoria E. Jackson of Woodford, VA went home to be with her Heavenly Father and the love of her life, Rev. Louis T.W. Jackson. She is survived by four children; Charlyne Bryant and Louis Jackson of Woodford, VA; Eva Williams of Norfolk, VA and Roderick Jackson of Hustle, VA; eight grandchildren, Frankie, Tamara, Jamaal, Adam, Che'leah, Charlene, Zachary and Naiya; three great grandchildren; Alani, JaKiyah and Adam one brother, Theodore Williams; four sister in laws and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Rd; Woodford, VA 22580. Celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in church cemetery. Submit online condolences at cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 12, 2022.