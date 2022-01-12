Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria E. Jackson
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
16476 Richmond Turnpike
Bowling Green, VA
Victoria E. Jackson

Victoria E. Jackson of Woodford, VA went home to be with her Heavenly Father and the love of her life, Rev. Louis T.W. Jackson. She is survived by four children; Charlyne Bryant and Louis Jackson of Woodford, VA; Eva Williams of Norfolk, VA and Roderick Jackson of Hustle, VA; eight grandchildren, Frankie, Tamara, Jamaal, Adam, Che'leah, Charlene, Zachary and Naiya; three great grandchildren; Alani, JaKiyah and Adam one brother, Theodore Williams; four sister in laws and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Rd; Woodford, VA 22580. Celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in church cemetery. Submit online condolences at cwedwardsfuneralhome.com .
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Long Branch Baptist Church
14297 Long Branch Rd, Woodford, VA
Jan
15
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Long Branch Baptist Church
14297 Long Branch Rd, Woodford, VA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Long Branch Baptist Church
14297 Long Branch Rd, Woodford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.W. Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.