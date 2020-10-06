Viola Mills Marshall
Viola Mills Marshall, 91, of Spotsylvania passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital.
Viola was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, and an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Emmitt B. Marshall; children Donna Smith (Michael) and Donald Marshall (Peggy); grandchildren Ross Smith and Kevin Marshall; great-grandchildren Emma Smith, Haley Shepherd, William Shepherd, Kallie Shepherd and Taylor Shepherd; and two sisters, Helen Crittenden and Russell Tignor. She was preceded in death by her father, Mack Mills; her mother, Maude Mills; four sisters and three brothers. The family would like to express their appreciation to her caregivers.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 7 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ross Smith, Kevin Marshall, William Shepherd, Paul Prince, Mark Marshall, Ryan Carr, William Maddox, and Danny Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Berkeley Hunt Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church at P.O. Box 408, Thornburg, VA 22565.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2020.