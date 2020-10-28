Viola StaplesViola Parker Staples, 74, of Rappahannock Academy, departed this life and joined her Heavenly Father on October 23, 2020. She was born June 13, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Caroline County.Viola was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Viola worked in customer service for most of her life and was known for her ever-present smile and friendly charm. She lived by the quote "Answer the phone with a smile, the caller will hear it." Her warm and caring personality will be deeply missed.Viola loved God and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior many years ago. She was a member at Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed singing hymns. She loved hummingbirds and flowers.Viola is survived by her daughter Kate and her son-in-law Roy Courtney who were her live-in caregivers, her daughter Sheila (Chris) Hall of Louisa, two grandchildren, Chelsea (Travis) Armstrong of Caroline, Miguel Staples of Louisa, 2 great-grandsons, who brought her so much joy, Tidus & Oliver Armstrong of Caroline. She had numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her cherished pets, Jack and Knucklehead.Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Staples, and her parents, Martin & June Parker.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held on October 26 at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. Memorial donations may be made to the Caroline County Animal Shelter or Spotsylvania County Animal Shelter.