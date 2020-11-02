Virgie Bussart Gallahan Miller
On October 28, 2020, Virgie Bussart Gallahan Miller, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, at age 100, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side. Virgie was born on July 3, 1920, to Sell and Cora Taylor Bussart in Hopewell. She graduated with honors from Hopewell High School. In 1937, she moved with her family to Fredericksburg.
Virgie married Carl E Gallahan on January 4, 1942. They had a daughter, Patricia Lee Gallahan (Mrs. Barry L. McGhee). Virgie began her career at the National Bank of Fredericksburg in 1953, retiring as Vice President in 1982. In 1982, Virgie married Fred E. Miller. He passed in 1998.
Virgie helped organize the Fredericksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, serving in several offices. She was District Vice President, then served as State President (1963-1965) becoming a Life Member of the State Auxiliary in 1966.
Virgie was a volunteer for over 50 years with the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary. She served as chairwoman of the Surgical Lounge. Virgie was a member of the Woman's Club of Fredericksburg. She was honored as "Woman of the Year" for 2010-2011 and was recently named an Honorary Life Member.
Other organizations to which she belonged include the Soroptimist International of Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington Retired Wives, Meridian Club, and Central Rappahannock Heritage Center. She was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church for over 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia G. McGhee (Barry); step-grandchildren Rebecca Griffin, Jay Roberts (Diane), Dr. Richard Roberts, and Dr. Patrick Roberts (Jennifer), and their families. She is also survived by Carl's nieces (Connie Gallahan, Aleta Wilshir, Nancy Holsinger, Janice Puig, Fran Ware and Leslie DaCorsi); nephew William Gallahan; and cousin Barbara Farmer and by her cousin Marguerite Scarry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy B Billingsley (Bladen O.); husbands Carl E. Gallahan, and Fred E. Miller; and step-daughter Michaela M. Whittaker.
A visitation will be held at Covenant Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3-5 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:30PM. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2pm. Her service will be livestreamed from Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers for their devotion and love the past 2 ½ years: Brenda Page, Marla Dent, Mickie Jett, Cindy Sadler, Hazel Cobb, Misty Wells, and Hailey Lonsinger. A special thank you to Elaine Minor for her long-time companionship. A special thank you to her "other daughters" Vivian Reagan, Cindy Baker and Charlotte Wolfe and their families for their love and her special friends Opal Ritchie and Sarah Pelfrey for their love and support.
Please send donation in Virgie's memory to the following: Central Rappahannock Heritage Center, Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary, Fredericksburg Rescue Squad Foundation, or Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
