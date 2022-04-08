Virginia Carrigan
Virginia Louise Carrigan was born Virginia Louise Rohrbaugh in Cumberland, Maryland, daughter of Vernon and Ethel Rohrbaugh on March 13, 1945. She passed away peacefully at home in the care of Hospice of the Piedmont Staff and in the company of her husband and daughter.
She is survived by her husband Ed, Brother Harold (Sonny) Rohrbaugh, daughter Dana Carrigan and granddaughter Kayla Sharkey. She was preceded in death by her brother Galen (Buddy) Rohrbaugh and her sister Diane Goldizen.
Louise, as she preferred to be called, was raised in Petersburg, West Virginia on Jordan Run and graduated from Maysville Elementary and Petersburg High Schools. After relocating to Virginia she was employed by the Motorola Company as a Dispatcher and later as a Secretary by the Mitre Corporation of McLean, Virginia and later at its spinoff Noblis Corporation of Reston, Virginia both Systems Engineering firms. She retired from Noblis as an Executive Secretary after more than thirty combined years of service at Mitre and Noblis.
Louise and Ed were married in Middleburg, Virginia on June 6, 1988 at the Red Fox Inn and made their home in Annandale, Virginia until April 2005 when early in their retirement years they relocated to their retirement home in Culpeper, Virginia. In Culpeper they became members of the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church Congregation. Louise was also a member of the Saint Monica Chapter of Daughters of the King at Saint Stephens and served as a volunteer in the Culpeper Community Food Closet operated by the Church as a community service.
A memorial service for Louise will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church with a reception to follow in the church Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Culpeper Community Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 8, 2022.