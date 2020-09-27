you taught me to be strong be powerful and to always go for what I wanted I love and miss you everyday and I never thought you would be gone from me but he had other plans for you my heart is heavy and eyes full of tears but don't worry we will dance again my lady I grieve what I lost but I am so grateful for what we had forever my WOMEN I LOVE YOU GRANDMA

victoria chapman (cutchin) Grandchild September 20, 2020