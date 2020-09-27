Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Dearest Fulgham family my deepest sympathies are with you all. I had the pleasure of working with Virginia in Sds at the hospital. She was a very special lady and always made all of our patients, families and staff feel special as well. She was greatly missed when she left and I cannot imagine your loss. May God hold you in his arms as she has made her heavenly transition. Kathy Clore
Kathy Clore
September 27, 2020
Uncle Alton, prayers as you celebrate Aunt Virginia's life with memories and that God will give you the strength during this difficult time. To the family, know that God is with us and that we can find comfort in Him. Sending love your way! George Redwood (Nephew) and Star Harden (Niece)
Star Harden
Family
September 23, 2020
With Sympathy Alton Thinking of you as you remember the love, as you mourn you loss, as you celebrate the life of Virginia. Cousin Irene Allmond and Darian
Irene Allmond
Family
September 21, 2020
To my friend Al Fulgham, my wife and I are truly sorry for your loss. God does not make any mistakes, We should accept his will , because his will , will be done. Be Blessed my brother.
Carlton Gregg
Coworker
September 20, 2020
you taught me to be strong be powerful and to always go for what I wanted I love and miss you everyday and I never thought you would be gone from me but he had other plans for you my heart is heavy and eyes full of tears but don't worry we will dance again my lady I grieve what I lost but I am so grateful for what we had forever my WOMEN I LOVE YOU GRANDMA
victoria chapman (cutchin)
Grandchild
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We love you and miss you Aunt Gin
Steffon Foster
Family
September 19, 2020
was a loving person
rosemary poole
Family
September 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. I was sad to see that she had took her wings and go to her heavenly home. We work together at mary washington hospital. She was a beautiful person. Love you, otelia ford.
Otelia ford
Coworker
September 18, 2020
Mr. Fulgham, you and your family are in my prayers. I am so sorry for your loss, may you have peace that surpasses all understanding. Be blessed
Sylenna Byrd
Friend
September 18, 2020
Sorry for the lost
Samuel Manning
Family
September 18, 2020
To Virginia's family, praying for your comfort and strength during this time of bereavement. So sorry for your lost. Virginia was a beautiful person and will be remembered for her beautiful heart. God bless
Helen Woods
Friend
September 17, 2020
To the Family of Virginia... May the grace and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you during this time of bereavement.
Joyce Kinnard
September 17, 2020
Brother Al, we extend to you and the family our deepest sympathy. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Be encouraged!
Reverend and Mrs. Charles Hilliard
September 17, 2020
Praying for the family. May God strengthen you.
Deborah Hawthorne
Acquaintance
September 16, 2020
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Deacon Audrey Prestonsoto
September 16, 2020
Sending our condolences and praying for the family
Sarah &Paul Pittman
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.