Virginia D. Owen
Virginia D. Owen, 92, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Virginia grew up near Evarts, KY where she met her husband, William. They were married in 1956, and moved to Fredericksburg in 1958. She worked most of her life as a homemaker taking care of her family, but she also worked as a dietary aide at Battlefield Elementary and Fredericksburg nursing home. Virginia loved the outdoors and being among the trees and flowers. She loved cooking and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Virginia loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time in prayer, studying the Word of God and hearing it preached.
Survivors include her children, Bruce Owen, Lori Owen, and James Owen; grandchildren William "Eddie" Owen, Michael Owen, Sean Owen, and Kendall Owen; great-grandchildren Natalie Owen, Bjorn Owen, Paislie Volosin, Sophia Owen, and Noah Owen; brother Dempsey Barnett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of others she loved as her own family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Owen, brothers Alvis Barnett and Barlow Barnett; and her sister, Ivalean Herrin.
A service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 1, 2021.