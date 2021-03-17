Menu
Virginia Wolfrey
Virginia Wolfrey

Virginia Samuel Wolfrey, 92, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Gin worked at VEPCO for years before deciding to stay at home to take care of her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Wolfrey (Melissa); her grandson, Dylan Wolfrey (Elizabeth); and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Bayleigh.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Wolfrey, her parents, Bryan and Lovely Samuel, and her sisters, Lucy Samuel and Gloria Jennings.

A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 17, 2021.
