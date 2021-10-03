Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Baron
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Walter Baron

Walter Edwin Baron, 80, of King George passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Originally from Massachusetts, he served his country with distinction in the US Navy. After a career in telephone repair, Walter retired from Verizon. He will be remembered for his extensive knowledge about the Civil War, and for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gladys Sanchez Baron; his brother, Robert Baron; his sister, Patricia Napolitano; brother-in-law, Joseph Sanchez; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter Baron; his mother, Charlotte Connelly and step-father, Martin Connelly; two children, Walter Edwin Baron, Jr. and Wendy Elaine Baron; two sisters, Barbara Crosscup and Marjorie Lattanzio; and two brothers, Ronald Baron and Thomas Baron.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, October 5, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel, with a prayer service at 8 pm led by Fr. Eric Shafer.

Sign the register book online at storkefuneralhome.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA
Oct
5
Prayer Service
8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rest In Peace. Uncle Wally. Love you.
John White
December 4, 2021
So sorry to hear the news about Walter! Wally was a big part of my summer vacations at SteeleHill Resort. Played many rounds of golf with Wally. When you hung around with Wally you always had to be ready for his quick wit. I have great memories of Wally! Prayers and Thoughts are with Gladys and the family! RIP!
David Fox
Friend
October 4, 2021
Lana Atwell and family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results