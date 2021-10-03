Walter Baron
Walter Edwin Baron, 80, of King George passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Originally from Massachusetts, he served his country with distinction in the US Navy. After a career in telephone repair, Walter retired from Verizon. He will be remembered for his extensive knowledge about the Civil War, and for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gladys Sanchez Baron; his brother, Robert Baron; his sister, Patricia Napolitano; brother-in-law, Joseph Sanchez; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter Baron; his mother, Charlotte Connelly and step-father, Martin Connelly; two children, Walter Edwin Baron, Jr. and Wendy Elaine Baron; two sisters, Barbara Crosscup and Marjorie Lattanzio; and two brothers, Ronald Baron and Thomas Baron.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, October 5, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel, with a prayer service at 8 pm led by Fr. Eric Shafer.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.