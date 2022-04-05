Walter Q. "Teddy" Kincaid
It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Walter Q. Kincaid, known to his Virginia family and friends as "Teddy," on April 1st, 2022 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was a bright and shining spark in our world and despite his illness, demonstrated a love and compassion that always put others first.
Teddy was born in Salem, MA on January 10, 2000 and moved with his mother and siblings to Fredericksburg in 2005. Teddy was a 2018 graduate of Stafford High School's Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) program and at the time of his diagnosis this past December, was completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science at James Madison University. Like his paternal grandfather, father and brother, Teddy had a talent and a passion for software design and development.
Beyond school and work, Teddy always wanted to help others. Whether it was providing computer troubleshooting assistance to non-profit organizations or teaching children as a camp counselor how to play squash and sharing his love of the game. Before Teddy received his Confirmation at St. Mary's in Fredericksburg, he also served meals at the community dinners organized by Micah Ecumenical Ministries. Upon recovery of his illness, Teddy had hoped to return to serving the community this way. However, upon hearing that his disease was instead terminal, Teddy's spirit of helping still shined brightly in his reply to the news of his prognosis when he asked, "Is there anything I can do, anything I can give, or anything you can take from me, that can be used or studied, so that no one will have to ever go through this again?"
From beginning to end, the centerpiece of Teddy's life was sharing time with his family, his friends, and most of all, with his wife Rachel. Less than a week before his passing, Teddy made two final wishes. The first was having a dinner party at Otani's with all his loved ones. The second was to marry Rachel, the love of his life, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony by the river at Waugh Point. Both wishes were swiftly granted thanks to the generosity of so many people in our wonderful Fredericksburg community (the Beckham Family, Fairy Godmother Project, Juan More Taco, Ulman's Jewelry, Bloomia, Karen Jonas and Tim Bray, Carolyn Helfrich, Fredericksburg Rentals, Betsy Sale Garden Works and Design, Catherine Jennings, DJ Jim, Six Foot Films, and VIP Medical Transportation).
Teddy is survived by his wife, Rachel; parents Kimberly H. Kennedy (David) of Fredericksburg and Colin S. Kincaid (Heather Smith) of Ketchum, Idaho; older sister Suzanne (Joe); brother Addison; younger sister Hope Mary; the Litscher Family; maternal grandmother Susie Brichant; maternal grandfather Alvin P. Harris (Carole Haines); paternal grandmother Betsy Kincaid; uncle Thomas J. Kincaid (Linda); aunt Mimi Johnson (Kevin); uncle Matt Harris (Holley); and cousins Tommy Kincaid, Ben Kincaid, Isak Johnson, Jessi Johnson, Ermiyas Johnson, Shegitu Johnson, Trevor Harris, Megan Harris, Kay R. Hawkins (JR), and DJ Hawkins (Tabitha); as well as his dear friends who were just as close as family including Noah Schulz, Ryan Gross, John Etheridge, Matt Young, Marcus Tran, Josh Montague and Daniel Flynn.
Teddy is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Thomas Gardiner Kincaid; maternal step-grandfather Pierre Brichant; aunt Ruby Hawkins; cousin Daryl Roy; and uncle Kevin Korb.
A Celebration of Life service for Teddy will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service, 10830 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held the evening prior on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covenant. All are welcome and invited.
Our family would also like to extend additional thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Manan Mehta; Dr. Sudeep Menachery; Mary Washington Hospice; Kim Carosi; the Board members at Fredericksburg Counseling Services; Tom and Christine Capshew; Norman Conner; and Fr. Donald Rooney. Your care, grace, and support tremendously helped Teddy to begin his journey Home.
In memory of Teddy and his legacy of helping, in lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Fairy Godmother Project (www.fgpinfo.org
) or Micah Ecumenical Ministries (https://micahfredericksburg.org
).
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 5, 2022.