Wanda S. Allen
Wanda S. Allen, 66, of King George passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab. She was the daughter of the late Kendrick Edwin and Gladys Virginia Smith.
Wanda graduated from Mary Washington College as an honors student. She then went on to be a computer scientist until retiring from the NSWC. Wanda had a special love for animals.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mark C. Allen; brother Roy Smith; sisters-in-law Peggy Smith and Barbara Smith; nieces Georgia Hamilton and Becky Shaw; and nephews Ben Smith and Matt Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Smith.
A private service will be held at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the King George animal shelter or to the Fredericksburg SPCA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westmoreland for the efforts they made to make Wanda comfortable.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.