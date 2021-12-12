Menu
Wanda Jean Deitemeyer
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Wanda Jean (Fox) Deitemeyer

Wanda Jean (Fox) Deitemeyer went home to be with her Lord on November 29, 2021. Wanda was born on December 1, 1948, in Fostoria, Ohio, and passed away in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 51 years, Robert Allen; 2 daughters, Christina Jean Brocato (Troy) and Bethany Reed Blanc (Jeffrey); and 5 grandchildren, Allison Blanc, Khili Brocato, Christian Blanc, Ariana Brocato, and Massimo Brocato.

Wanda is also survived by her sisters Mildred Basinger and Linda Kuhn, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo Reed Fox and his wife Aurelia Alma (Yost), and 4 siblings, Peggy Law, Donald Fox, Donna Gaertner, and Robert Fox.

A memorial service will be held on April 9, 2022 at 1:00pm at Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Spotsylvania Baptist Church
9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Road, Spotsylvania, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 23, 2021
Bob I was so sorry to hear about Wanda. You are in my prayers
Wanda moore
December 15, 2021
Bob you probably don´t remember me you gave me piano lessons back in the 80´s. I was one of your adult students. Iam real sorry to hear of Wanda´s passing. May God´s love and comfort give you peace during this difficult time. May God´s blessings go with you each day.
Donald Bryant
Friend
December 12, 2021
