Wanda Jean (Fox) Deitemeyer
Wanda Jean (Fox) Deitemeyer went home to be with her Lord on November 29, 2021. Wanda was born on December 1, 1948, in Fostoria, Ohio, and passed away in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 51 years, Robert Allen; 2 daughters, Christina Jean Brocato (Troy) and Bethany Reed Blanc (Jeffrey); and 5 grandchildren, Allison Blanc, Khili Brocato, Christian Blanc, Ariana Brocato, and Massimo Brocato.
Wanda is also survived by her sisters Mildred Basinger and Linda Kuhn, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo Reed Fox and his wife Aurelia Alma (Yost), and 4 siblings, Peggy Law, Donald Fox, Donna Gaertner, and Robert Fox.
A memorial service will be held on April 9, 2022 at 1:00pm at Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553
Condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.